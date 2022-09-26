USMNT promise "different intensity” in World Cup prep vs. Saudi Arabia

Friday’s passive performance against Japan raised alarm bells for the US men’s national team , and with two days of hindsight to process the ugly 2-0 friendly loss in Düsseldorf, Germany, head coach Gregg Berhalter was blunt about the need for improvement vs. Saudi Arabia on Tuesday (2 pm ET | FS1, TUDN, UniMas).

“We were just, it was – we were off. We were off in that game,” Berhalter told a group of onsite reporters in a media roundtable earlier in the day on Monday. “I'm really glad the game happened when it did. I think it was poor coaching, poor execution, poor training beforehand, a lot of everything. It’s just one of those games, and we were very bad.”

Tuesday marks the squad’s final match before the 2022 World Cup roster is announced on Nov. 9 and the group travels to Qatar a few days later ahead of their Group B opener vs. Wales on Nov. 21. So this was always going to be a key moment, and laying an egg vs. Japan – particularly in terms of the work rate and intensity that has for decades been the USMNT’s foundation – has ratcheted up the stakes even further.

“We got our butts kicked and we’re not proud of it. We think we should play much better, we could’ve played much better, and we didn’t. So we want to play better this game,” Berhalter said in the USMNT’s matchday-1 press conference from Murcia, Spain on Monday afternoon. “I think it starts with the collective, us playing together, more cohesive, and if we do that, we'll be fine.”

Berhalter took the blame for that, albeit in a way that implicitly shared responsibility between the players and staff. The ex-Columbus Crew boss explained that he and his coaching staff expected their players to have a higher baseline of tactical understanding when they arrived in Köln for this camp, their first gathering since June, and thus led them to focus their sessions on finer points rather than overarching concepts.

“If you're doing one thing with your club for a long time – we haven't been with them for three and a half months. And they couldn't switch gears,” he said. “We thought it was going to be easier to switch gears than it turned out to be.

“We were misguided,” he added. “We should have been training [idea] B and we were training [idea] A. And then the guys weren't prepared to play. And then when you're not prepared and you’re a high-pressing team and you’re meters late, then the next guy is late, then the next guy, and it turns into a snowball where you expend a lot of energy for no reason. And then you make six subs in the game and introduce another element, and we never caught it.”

Setting up pressing traps as the US built out from the back, Japan efficiently exploited their mistakes and the Yanks struggled to find solutions in real-time, at times looking collectively lost in addition to their physical lethargy.

“It's just decision-making,” said Berhalter. “Identifying who the free man is and identifying where the pressure is coming from, and then exploiting that. And that's something we didn't do a great job of. So we worked on it, we've talked about it, we'll analyze it and show some video tonight. But again, I think we can do a better job of that.