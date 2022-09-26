World Cup expectations for Canada? Dwayne De Rosario sets the record straight

Could that all work for Les Rouges rather than against them, though? MLS legend Dwayne De Rosario, second in all-time goals (22) for Canada, sure thinks so as the country’s first World Cup appearance in 36 years rapidly approaches.

“I'm interested to see how we adapt to playing against teams in a World Cup environment, something that we're very immature [with], something that we're very inexperienced in and how we handle our emotions and how we play,” De Rosario said in an Extratime 1-on-1 interview.

“Now, that could benefit us though because when you're playing against Belgium, Morocco and Croatia, they're going in thinking 'Canada? Come on. We got this.' If we can sneak an early goal and be up and hold it, it could be pretty interesting."

Setting expectations

Croatia and Belgium finished second and third, respectively, at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. World superstars like Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric are among their ranks, too. Morocco won’t be an easy opponent either, a perennial contender in the African Cup of Nations that counts Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi as their superstar.

They’re all “world-class teams,” as De Rosario noted. And they represent a step up in competition for head coach John Herdman’s team, which finished ahead of traditional regional leaders Mexico and the United States during Concacaf’s Octagonal qualifying pathway.

So, where should expectations be when Group F play unfolds from Nov. 23 to Dec. 1?

“I'm going to be very honest: It's a tough group,” said the 2011 Landon Donovan MLS MVP. “If we scrape and get out of that group, that's a huge success. I'm just happy the fact we're there and we're having the conversation of Canada being in the World Cup first and foremost.