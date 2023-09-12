Your Tuesday Kickoff: Seven dark horse contenders for MLS Cup 2023

Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.

A couple of weeks ago we talked about the teams capable of winning MLS Cup. There are only a handful of teams each year that actually have the overall ability and top-end talent to make it happen. The rest are hoping for a miracle. Some have a better chance of a miracle than others. This year, they all exist in the Western Conference.

Honestly, there’s only one surefire playoff team in the East that would truly surprise me at this point. New England have too much going on and too little Djordje Petrovic and a number of key injuries. It’s tough to see it happening. The rest of the conference is either fighting to lose to Inter Miami in the Wild Card game, solid from top to bottom (Orlando City, Columbus, Philadelphia), has the top-end talent to go nuclear at a moment’s notice (Atlanta United), extremely solid and boosted by the likely Landon Donovan MLS MVP (FC Cincinnati), or have Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC).

The West has… less of that. But someone has to make MLS Cup. And lately it hasn’t seemed as easy as pointing to LAFC and calling it a day. It’s never seemed as easy as pointing to St. Louis and calling it a day. Even if they are your two best bets in the West.