Team of the Matchday: Inter Miami, Portland Timbers win big in Matchday 31

Jonathan Sigal

M atchday 31 included only five games, but Inter Miami CF and the Portland Timbers both seized their chance to help spearhead the ensuing Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.

Inter Miami, playing without eight players (including Lionel Messi) due to international duty, rallied for a 3-2 win over Sporting Kansas City. Striker Leonardo Campana (2g/0a) and midfielder Facundo Farías (1g/1a) led the way, while midfielder Sergio Busquets (0g/1a) and right back DeAndre Yedlin (0g/1a) reinforced their importance to the broader project. Head coach Tata Martino's red-hot side is now just six points off the Eastern Conference's Audi MLS Cup Playoffs field with eight games to go.

Portland earned a 2-0 victory over slumping LAFC, powered by goals from defenders Claudio Bravo (1g/0a) and Larrys Mabiala (1g/0a). They're only one point behind the Western Conference's ninth-and-final playoff slot, installing hope of postseason soccer under interim coach Miles Joseph.

LA Galaxy midfielder Riqui Puig (1g/0a) led a 2-2 comeback draw vs. St. Louis CITY SC, while the Brazilian duo of goalkeeper Daniel (eight saves) and center back Rodrigues were immense for the 10-man San Jose Earthquakes in their 0-0 draw at D.C. United.

Carles Gil (1g/0a) thought he gave the New England Revolution a road victory, but a 93rd-minute equalizer from Franco Fragapane (1g/0a) salvaged a 1-1 draw for Minnesota United FC.

Team of the Matchday (4-4-2, left to right): Daniel (SJ) - Claudio Bravo (POR), Rodrigues (SJ), Larrys Mabiala (POR), DeAndre Yedlin (MIA) - Facundo Farías (MIA), Riqui Puig (LA), Sergio Busquets (MIA), Carles Gil (NE) - Leonardo Campana (MIA), Franco Fragapane (MIN)

Coach: Tata Martino (MIA)

Bench: Dayne St. Clair (MIN), Maya Yoshida (LA), Omar Gonzalez (NE), Diego Chara (POR), Hassani Dotson (MIN), Ted Ku-DiPietro (DC), Evander (POR), Aziel Jackson (STL), Alan Pulido (SKC)

Audi Goals Drive Progress

MLS Academies have been identified as one of the most important resources for building on-field talent in North America. Through the Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative, Audi has committed $1 million per season in an effort to advance academies league-wide, and to drive progress for the sport. For every goal scored in the regular season, Audi will contribute $200 into the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund to directly support each MLS Club Youth Academy.

Jonathan Sigal -
@JonathanSigal
Jonathan Sigal - @JonathanSigal

