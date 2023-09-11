Norway return: Bob Bradley takes over as Stabæk coach

Bob Bradley, two and a half months after parting ways with Toronto FC, has returned to lead Norwegian top-flight side Stabæk.
The 65-year-old American coach previously oversaw Stabæk from 2014-15, part of his half-decade overseas that also included time in charge of Egypt's national team, French side Le Havre and Welsh club Swansea City.
Bradley's task is clear: Keep Stabæk in the Eliteserien after they got promoted last season. They have 11 games remaining and sit 15th in the Eliteserien table, two points out of safety.
"I've said it over and over: the people at Stabæk, the people behind the scenes, the history of the club, it all means so much," Bradley said. "I really enjoy being part of it and I've stayed in touch with a lot of people since I left."
Stabæk announced Bradley's deal as being through the end of the 2023 campaign with a "clear intention" of extending his stay.
Bradley has the third most head-coaching wins in MLS history (191) and has coached five different clubs in the league: Chicago Fire FC, New York Red Bulls (then known as the MetroStars), Chivas USA (now defunct), LAFC and Toronto.
Bradley, who steered the US men's national team to a Round-of-16 finish at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, is a 2014 National Soccer Hall of Fame inductee and three-time MLS Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year. His most recent CotY nod came in 2019, when he led LAFC to the Supporters' Shield upon helping launch the Black & Gold.
In Toronto, Bradley is succeeded by former Canada men's national team coach John Herdman. The Reds have been led by Terry Dunfield on an interim basis before Herdman takes over on Oct. 1.