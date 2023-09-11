Norway return: Bob Bradley takes over as Stabæk coach

Bob Bradley, two and a half months after parting ways with Toronto FC, has returned to lead Norwegian top-flight side Stabæk.

The 65-year-old American coach previously oversaw Stabæk from 2014-15, part of his half-decade overseas that also included time in charge of Egypt's national team, French side Le Havre and Welsh club Swansea City.

Bradley's task is clear: Keep Stabæk in the Eliteserien after they got promoted last season. They have 11 games remaining and sit 15th in the Eliteserien table, two points out of safety.

"I've said it over and over: the people at Stabæk, the people behind the scenes, the history of the club, it all means so much," Bradley said. "I really enjoy being part of it and I've stayed in touch with a lot of people since I left."