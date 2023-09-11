Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 31

There was a truncated Matchday 31 schedule with just 10 teams competing during the FIFA September international window. But there was no shortage of eye-opening goals, and the following four make up the AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday ballot.

Carles Gil: The brothers Gil combined to put the New England Revolution in front at Allianz Field, with Nacho slipping a pass into the box. Carles hammered home a first-time attempt from 10 yards out that kept Minnesota United FC goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair rooted to his spot.

Franco Fragapane: Looking for a flare for the dramatic? The rare goalkeeper assist? This goal had all of it. In desperate need of a late equalizer, St. Clair joined the mix for a last-minute corner kick with the Canadian netminder laying off a pinpoint feed to Fragapane, who converted the leveler past sprawling Revs goalkeeper Earl Edwards Jr.

Claudio Bravo: The Portland Timbers picked up three huge home points with Bravo capping the 2-0 victory over LAFC in the 53rd minute. Bravo started the sequence by winning the ball in midfield and ended the well-worked team goal with a left-footed finish.

Facundo Farias: Without Lionel Messi, one of eight players missing due to international duty, Farias ensured Inter Miami CF’s Audi MLS Cup Playoffs push continued with another win. He clinically slotted past Tim Melia after a quick restart by Sergio Busquets following a Sporting Kansas City foul in midfield.