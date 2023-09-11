Who are the most underrated signings of the 2023 season?

I, like many others, have spent plenty of time this year waxing poetic about the Columbus Crew 's fantastic work. With careful buildup play, they dominate possession and lull opposing defenses into a false sense of security with dazzlingly passing sequences.

There’s a lot of aesthetic stuff going on with Wilfried Nancy’s team, but some of that wouldn’t be possible without the bruising, physical presence of Christian Ramirez up top. With eight goals in less than 1,500 minutes, Ramirez is in the 85th percentile among strikers in MLS for non-penalty goals per 90 and the 75th percentile for expected goals (xG) per 90, according to FBref. The 32-year-old, who signed from Scotland's Aberdeen in the offseason, pins opposing center backs to create space between the lines before spinning off to attack the box.