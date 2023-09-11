Young Players: Who most impressed in Matchday 31?

The New York Red Bulls academy alum is very much a playmaker in the mold of St. Louis’ tenacious, transition-oriented style, providing relentless energy however a given match is playing out. Jackson tabbed a whopping eight recoveries, 3/5 tackles won and a bevy of duels contested both in the air and on the ground at Dignity Health Sports Park en route to a spot on the MLS TOTMD bench.

Given that the Klauss tally gave them a 2-0 lead before half an hour had passed, CITY SC will surely have wanted to pack all three points in their bags as they returned from the West Coast. But they survived an extended period with 10 men after Sam Adeniran’s ejection and remain well clear of the pack atop the Western Conference standings. Meanwhile, the teams that traded them Jackson and Adeniran for relatively modest sums are looking up at them...