Your Tuesday Kickoff: Biggest winners of the MLS offseason 

Real Salt Lake have acquired defender Brayan Vera from Colombian top-flight side América de Cali. The 24-year-old's deal runs through the 2025 MLS season with options for 2026-27. He arrives via Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) after RSL, via the league's U22 Initiative, made winger Andrés Gómez their club-record signing when landing him from Millonarios FC last month.

Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.

*As always, the caveat here is we don’t know if any of these new players are actually any good. Sometimes even good players aren’t actually good in MLS. I’m going to default toward belief in the human spirit though. Don’t be mad at me for trying to bring a dash of optimism into this broken world by being encouraged with Martin Ojeda’s preseason scoring record.

So let’s take a moment to celebrate the teams that seem to have gotten everything in order from the time LAFC lifted MLS Cup to now. Here are the winners of the 2022-23 offseason.*

You might have noticed we’re just 11 days away from the start of the MLS season. At this point, you’ve either taken care of your business or you’re set to start the season falling behind your peers. Yeah, you can eventually recover and be fine, but if you’re a team (N) that is perhaps (Y) missing a few pieces (C) you’d feel better if all (F) your new players were in place (C).

However, the Union would have gotten a winning assessment even without bringing in three high-quality depth guys. Mainly because of all the nothing that happened. Everyone we thought the Union might lose stayed around. Kai Wagner is still here. So are Olivier Mbaizo and Jose Martinez. The entire starting XI from last year’s 1B team is back. That’s more than enough reason to be optimistic. And almost makes up for the losing three championships in 99 days thing? Maybe? No? Ok, we’ll move on…

Anyway, the Union picked up some excellent depth pieces as they prepare for a CCL run, adding attacking-mid-winger-forward Joaquin Torres from CF Montréal, midfielder Andres Perea from Orlando City, and center back Damion Lowe from Inter Miami. All three are perfect not-quite starting caliber, but not typical bench guy kind of players and should do well in Philly.

Just gonna go ahead and get the Philadelphia appreciation section done early this week. I have to meet my quotas, ya know? Also… well… [whispers] you have to feel a little bad for the city’s sports fans at this point, right? Because of the whole three lost championships in 99 days thing that just happened? Because somehow it got worse than losing MLS Cup and the World Series on the same day? Remember?

I’m going to be saying this a lot and just need to prepare everyone to hear it a few times before the start of the season…

All these things can be true: 1) Orlando did more things than any other team this offseason 2) doing more things doesn’t always mean the things you did were good 3) On paper, the many things Orlando did seem to be very good.

I don’t think I’m quite as full send positive on the Lions this year as some of my colleagues are. But we’re talking about the difference between seeing them as a playoff team and a home playoff team here. I’m not trying to be a hater or anything, it’s just that I’ve been burned by busy offseasons before.

That being said, I think they’ve at least guaranteed themselves an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot this offseason. The team needed a refresh. They somehow did that while maintaining critical pieces of their core and offloading not-so-critical pieces. For a team that made the playoffs last season despite playing some of the clunkiest soccer in the league at times, that should be more than enough to get them back to the postseason. If players like new DP winger Martin Ojeda and new left back Rafael Santos elevate the starting lineup, they have more than enough depth to make it through the year with a load of points in tow.