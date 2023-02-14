Drake Callender signs new deal with Inter Miami CF

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
Inter Miami CF have signed goalkeeper Drake Callender to a contract extension through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026, the club announced Tuesday.
The 25-year-old was a 2022 Allstate MLS Goalkeeper the Year award finalist, emerging as the Herons’ starter as they earned the Eastern Conference’s No. 6 seed in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.
"We are pleased to sign Drake to a new contract. His development as a player in his first three years at the club has been fantastic and we are excited to see him continue leading the line for many years to come," chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a release.
"Drake had a very strong season last year and we are confident he will continue to be an integral member of the team as we work towards achieving our goals throughout the 2023 season."
Callender initially joined Inter Miami in December 2019 before their inaugural season, after the club acquired his homegrown player rights from the San Jose Earthquakes. After two seasons with Inter Miami CF II (now in MLS NEXT Pro), Callender seized the first-team starting goalkeeper spot with four clean sheets in 24 starts last year.
"Signing an extension with Inter Miami is a huge honor and a big moment in my career," Callender said. "The environment Inter Miami has created here has allowed me to excel on and off the field. To be a part of a club that has people pushing you to be your best every single day is a blessing because it’s allowed me to adapt and grow into the person I am today."
Callender played NCAA Division I soccer at the University of California, Berkeley. He spent several years in San Jose’s academy before pursuing the collegiate path.
