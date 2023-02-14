Drake Callender signs new deal with Inter Miami CF

Callender ​​initially joined Inter Miami in December 2019 before their inaugural season, after the club acquired his homegrown player rights from the San Jose Earthquakes . After two seasons with Inter Miami CF II (now in MLS NEXT Pro ), Callender seized the first-team starting goalkeeper spot with four clean sheets in 24 starts last year.

"Signing an extension with Inter Miami is a huge honor and a big moment in my career," Callender said. "The environment Inter Miami has created here has allowed me to excel on and off the field. To be a part of a club that has people pushing you to be your best every single day is a blessing because it’s allowed me to adapt and grow into the person I am today."