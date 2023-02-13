Every MLS Western Conference team’s Mr. Reliable and what that indicates

71.8 touches per game

Riqui Puig, without exaggeration, ran MLS last year. He averaged more touches per game than any player in the league. After arriving in August from FC Barcelona (yes, that one), he improved the LA Galaxy’s attack in just about every way. Puig isn’t a classic No. 10, but he’s absolutely still a playmaker on the left side of central midfield. Everything runs through Puig in Carson, which is exactly how it should be. His close control, spatial awareness and ability to combine and push forward into the attack make him a truly elite MLS player.