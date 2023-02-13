Real Salt Lake sign Colombian defender Brayan Vera from América de Cali

The 24-year-old's deal runs through the 2025 MLS season with options for 2026-27. He arrives via Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) after RSL, via the league's U22 Initiative, made winger Andrés Gómez their club-record signing when landing him from Millonarios FC last month.

Vera is expected to compete for a starting role on RSL’s backline alongside longtime Costa Rican international left back Bryan Oviedo . The two-time FIFA World Cup veteran became the first-choice option after signing late last year. Centrally, he provides another option alongside the likes of Justen Glad and Marcelo Silva .

"Brayan is yet another piece that provides depth and competition on our back line, as he is equally adept both on the left side as well as centrally," RSL general manager Elliot Fall said in a release. "We believe that Brayan’s path from Colombia to Italy and back to South America during his formative professional years have prepared him to be a key piece for our 2023 roster and beyond."