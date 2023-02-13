Real Salt Lake sign Colombian defender Brayan Vera from América de Cali

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Real Salt Lake have added a second Colombian player before the 2023 MLS season, announcing Monday they’ve acquired defender Brayan Vera from Colombian top-flight side América de Cali.
The 24-year-old's deal runs through the 2025 MLS season with options for 2026-27. He arrives via Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) after RSL, via the league's U22 Initiative, made winger Andrés Gómez their club-record signing when landing him from Millonarios FC last month.
Vera is expected to compete for a starting role on RSL’s backline alongside longtime Costa Rican international left back Bryan Oviedo. The two-time FIFA World Cup veteran became the first-choice option after signing late last year. Centrally, he provides another option alongside the likes of Justen Glad and Marcelo Silva.
"Brayan is yet another piece that provides depth and competition on our back line, as he is equally adept both on the left side as well as centrally," RSL general manager Elliot Fall said in a release. "We believe that Brayan’s path from Colombia to Italy and back to South America during his formative professional years have prepared him to be a key piece for our 2023 roster and beyond."
Vera arrives with 69 games of professional experience since making his debut a half-decade ago for Colombian side Leones. He’s also played across Italy’s top two divisions for Lecce and Cosenza, returning to his home country in 2022 to play for América de Cali.
Vera represented Colombia at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup, where he was teammates with six now-fellow MLS players. That group includes Columbus Crew forward Cucho Hernandez, Philadelphia Union midfielder Andres Perea and New York Red Bulls center back Andres Reyes.
RSL, entering their second full season under manager Pablo Mastroeni, have made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in four of the past five seasons. Their new campaign starts Feb. 25 at Vancouver Whitecaps FC (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant