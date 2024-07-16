Your Tuesday Kickoff: A season-defining week for the Western Conference

It’s a "prove it" week for Seattle. They have just one loss in their last 10 games and are up to seventh place in the standings. A home playoff spot is still in reach. They could take a small step toward grabbing it if they dismiss a bad St. Louis side first. And then they could take a huge step towards grabbing it and resestablshiing themselves as a threat in the West if they can take three points from LAFC with Pedro de la Vega in the starting lineup and contributing. It’s all on the table for them this week. We’ll just have to see where the rest of the West is after the dust clears on Sunday.