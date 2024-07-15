Transfer Tracker

Colorado Rapids transfer Marko Ilić to Red Star Belgrade

The Colorado Rapids have transferred goalkeeper Marko Ilić to Serbian SuperLiga side Red Star Belgrade, the club announced Monday.

Ilić joined Colorado before the 2023 season from Belgian Pro League side KV Kortrijk, initially on loan before securing a permanent move.

The 26-year-old Serbian international departs with two clean sheets in 13 appearances (all in 2023). Recently, he was on loan at Norwegian side Sarpsborg 08 FF.

"We’d like to thank Marko for his contributions during his time at the club," Rapids president Pádraig Smith said in a release. "We wish him all the best in this next chapter of his career."

With Ilić's exit, Colorado maintain US international Zack Steffen as their starting goalkeeper. Homegrown standout Adam Beaudry is their primary backup.

The Rapids are fourth in the Western Conference, ascending during their first season under head coach Chris Armas.

