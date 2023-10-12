Your Thursday Kickoff: Why these 7 Eastern Conference teams can make an MLS Cup run

The end-of-game issues are probably blips

We’ve mentioned a lot lately that the Crew have dropped 10 points in stoppage time this season. That includes this weekend’s late draw against Atlanta United. But those late-game issues likely aren’t indicative of a larger issue. They’re definitely scary after last year’s repeated disasters. But this feels less like a team that can’t keep it together and more like a team that has put themselves in a position to have a lead to blow in the first place getting unlucky.

The Crew are one of the best teams in the league and play some of the best attacking soccer in the league. They’ll be more than able to go blow-for-blow with the best teams in the East. And if they end up holding a late lead in any of these games, well, maybe they’ve learned by now how to correct any tangible issues. Or maybe they’ll just get a little luckier. The main thing here is that they’re more likely to have a lead at all than most teams.