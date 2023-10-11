Stopping Messi: MLS Paraguayan stars face biggest challenge yet vs. Argentina

If Lionel Messi lines up for Argentina at the Monumental on Thursday evening , Paraguay players are sure they won’t be overawed. They’ve seen this guy before.

It is a big window for Paraguay, who are looking to find their first win of World Cup qualification after starting with a draw and a loss in their first two games. Those results were enough to convince Paraguay to move on from manager Guillermo Barros Schelotto. But even after the Columbus Crew legend and former LA Galaxy boss moved on, his replacement Daniel Garnero is set to lean heavily on players in Major League Soccer to try and make it to the 2026 World Cup.

“I don’t know how he is [physically], but they’ve got other good players who can make a difference. Anything can happen, and we’re going to go there and do the best we can, looking for a positive result. That would be incredible for us.”

“Playing in Argentina, against the best national team in the world right now, is never going to be easy. I already played against Messi, so I hope he doesn’t play this game!” Coronel, who conceded to Messi in a 2-0 loss in August, said with a laugh.

That said, with Messi continuing to work through an injury issue, Paraguay and New York Red Bulls goalkeeper Carlos Coronel wouldn’t be too upset if the Inter Miami CF star doesn’t suit up in the World Cup qualification match.

“For me, it’s a good thing that we all see each other. When I play against other Paraguayans, there’s a lot of competition,” Real Salt Lake midfielder Braian Ojeda said. “For example, Andrés plays in my spot, so we fight but it’s a healthy competition. Cristhian Paredes as well. It’s good to compete with other Paraguayans in MLS because you know that as Paraguayans we’re always aggressive and have that characteristic. We like to leave it all on the field.”

Paraguay regulars, especially those who play in MLS, have made sure to bring him and other new arrivals into the group quickly, with the frequent crossover in league play with others who sip tereré and rep Paraguay making the gelling process easier.

Coronel is new to the team. Born in Brazil near the border with Bolivia but not far from his mother’s native Paraguay, the goalkeeper started both opening World Cup qualification matches after getting his citizenship this summer. The process started in preseason when he joked with an uncle that they should get in touch with Paraguay’s federation. That joke turned into reality, and the 26-year-old shot-stopper is now a proud Paraguay player.

“We have several players who play in MLS, which is a league that is getting better every year and everyone already sees it as a great league with good players,” Coronel said. “The group we have is really strong, very tight, so I think we have a great opportunity to have big games with the national team.”

No matter who the manager is or the style he’s looking for, it’s clear MLS plays a part in the construction of La Albirroja.

Paraguay will need to, with the pressure already mounting early in the qualification campaign. The team didn’t score in either of their first two matches, settling for a 0-0 home draw with Peru and falling 1-0 to Venezuela on the road. Now, with the first game of this window a trip to Buenos Aires, Paraguay are facing the chance of heading home to face Bolivia in the fourth match still looking for their first win.

With the top six teams from Conmebol qualifying for the expanded 2026 World Cup and the seventh-place finisher heading to a playoff, Paraguay could weather that storm. They currently sit in a qualification place even with their one point. Still, they will need to get more than one point from every two matches to lock up a place.

Ojeda said with more and more Paraguayans coming to MLS and getting into a good rhythm in league play at a high level, the results should eventually be achievable.

“Sometimes soccer itself isn’t fair. You try and try and the goal doesn’t come, but I think we’ve got very good players, like Miguel who also came through MLS,” Ojeda said. “I think it’s a good example for Paraguayan players.

“A lot of players are coming to MLS, like Diego Gómez, important players who can get into the national team and get into the national team picture, they just have to be really strong mentally to face everything that comes. It won’t be easy.”