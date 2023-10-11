Charlotte FC's Ashley Westwood wins Goal of the Matchday

Westwood claimed 40.4% of the vote for a world-class volley in a 2-0 win at Chicago Fire FC that put the Crown in control of their Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs destiny.

Make it back-to-back weeks for Charlotte FC midfielders after Ashley Westwood captured AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday for Matchday 37. Brecht Dejaegere took home the honors in Matchday 36 .

2nd place (32.7%), Brayan Vera: The Real Salt Lake defender displayed his powerful left foot by scoring an absolute banger from distance in a 3-2 loss vs. Sporting Kansas City.

3rd place (18.4%), Mathieu Choinière: The 2023 MLS All-Star provided the highlight in CF Montréal’s 4-1 rout of the Portland Timbers with a right-footed rocket into the upper corner in the 64th minute.

4th place (8.5%), Cole Bassett: The Colorado Rapids homegrown midfielder provided some degree of consolation during a 5-1 defeat to Houston Dynamo FC with a spectacular backheel finish.