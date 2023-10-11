Goal of the Matchday

Charlotte FC's Ashley Westwood wins Goal of the Matchday

MLSsoccer staff

Make it back-to-back weeks for Charlotte FC midfielders after Ashley Westwood captured AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday for Matchday 37. Brecht Dejaegere took home the honors in Matchday 36.

Westwood claimed 40.4% of the vote for a world-class volley in a 2-0 win at Chicago Fire FC that put the Crown in control of their Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs destiny.

2nd place (32.7%), Brayan Vera: The Real Salt Lake defender displayed his powerful left foot by scoring an absolute banger from distance in a 3-2 loss vs. Sporting Kansas City.

3rd place (18.4%), Mathieu Choinière: The 2023 MLS All-Star provided the highlight in CF Montréal’s 4-1 rout of the Portland Timbers with a right-footed rocket into the upper corner in the 64th minute.

4th place (8.5%), Cole Bassett: The Colorado Rapids homegrown midfielder provided some degree of consolation during a 5-1 defeat to Houston Dynamo FC with a spectacular backheel finish.

Check out all of the nominees below.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Goal of the Matchday Charlotte FC Ashley Westwood Matchday

Related Stories

Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 37
Charlotte FC's Brecht Dejaegere wins Goal of the Matchday
Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 36
More News
More News
Charlotte FC unveil Atrium Health Performance Park

Charlotte FC unveil Atrium Health Performance Park
Charlotte FC's Ashley Westwood wins Goal of the Matchday
Goal of the Matchday

Charlotte FC's Ashley Westwood wins Goal of the Matchday
Japan vs. Canada: How to watch, stream & preview of international friendly

Japan vs. Canada: How to watch, stream & preview of international friendly
Your Wednesday Kickoff: Which MLS Cup frontrunners are most likely to slip up?  
The Daily Kickoff

Your Wednesday Kickoff: Which MLS Cup frontrunners are most likely to slip up?  
USA vs. Germany: How to watch & stream, preview of international friendly

USA vs. Germany: How to watch & stream, preview of international friendly
Argentina vs. Paraguay: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier

Argentina vs. Paraguay: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier
More News
Video
Video
Goal of the Matchday 37: Ashley Westwood
0:18

Goal of the Matchday 37: Ashley Westwood
WHAT A SAVE! Check out the best stops in Matchday 37!
1:38

WHAT A SAVE! Check out the best stops in Matchday 37!
Disciplinary Committee: 10.08.23 RSL-SKC SKC Mass Confrontation 2min
0:37

Disciplinary Committee: 10.08.23 RSL-SKC SKC Mass Confrontation 2min
Player of the Matchday 37: Teemu Pukki
0:37

Player of the Matchday 37: Teemu Pukki
More Video