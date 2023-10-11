Charlotte FC unveil Atrium Health Performance Park

“Charlotte FC’s vision is to be a leader across Major League Soccer both on and off the pitch. This investment in infrastructure positions our club to maximize player performance and professional development, but also allows our facility to be a community asset that embraces our neighbors here in East Charlotte.”

“Delivering a first-class training facility and business headquarters for Charlotte FC was one of our organization’s key objectives this year and we’re proud to unveil Atrium Health Performance Park publicly for the first time,” said Charlotte FC owner David Tepper.

The privately-financed project offers a home to almost 200 players and staff. It’s highlighted by a 52,000-square-foot facility and will include access to eight soccer fields for sporting and community purposes once fully complete.

The second-year MLS club has formally unveiled Atrium Health Performance Park, their training facility and business headquarters located in East Charlotte.

Our home 🏡 Welcome to @AtriumHealth Performance Park. Our new first-in-class, 52,000 sq. foot facility in East Charlotte that houses our entire business and soccer operations. #ForTheCrown pic.twitter.com/Zekg89Iz0S

The site features access to six full soccer pitches, along with two half pitches, for the club’s first team, MLS NEXT Pro side Crown Legacy FC and the academy. One of the synthetic turf pitches will be designated for the community and is currently under construction.

Atrium Health Performance Park features locker rooms for all teams, a cafeteria designed for player nutrition that leads to an outdoor patio, and a state-of-the-art 2,800-square-foot weight room.

Players and staff began moving into the facility in August 2023.

“Our new home at Atrium Health Performance Park firmly establishes Charlotte FC as a leader in sporting infrastructure in Major League Soccer,” said Charlotte FC sporting director Zoran Krneta. “This environment is critical for developing our players through our professional pathway. This is a game-changer for our academy set-up and is crucial for continued development across all the youth levels we have.

“Our players have felt at home here since the day they moved in, and a facility of this magnitude is a big reason why future players will see Charlotte FC as a destination to begin or continue their careers.”