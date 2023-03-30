Your Thursday Kickoff: Who are some Mr. Irreplaceables around MLS?

The Quakes could probably trudge along without Espinoza and still get decent results here and there. It wouldn’t be pretty though. Espinoza is the kind of player that feels definitive for a team teetering on the edge of totally ok and actually good. He’s currently your league leader in expected assists by more than a goal's worth of chances, which puts him well on the way to putting up similar numbers to last year’s under-discussed seven-goal, 14-assist season. That’s the same mark as Carles Gil last season and just four fewer assists than Gil’s MVP-winning 2021.