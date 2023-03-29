St. Louis CITY's Kyle Hiebert already making an impact with Canada

TORONTO – It would be an understatement to say it’s been a whirlwind two years for Kyle Hiebert .

Although he looked unnerved at times after entering the match just after the hour mark, the 25-year-old Manitoba native settled into the game and showed he could rise to the level of Les Rouges.

Playing with his family and friends looking on, Hiebert’s mother, wife, sister, cousins and several others were in the stands to see him reach the pinnacle of the game in Canada. Toronto is a roughly three-hour flight from Winnipeg, Manitoba’s lone large airport, but they wouldn’t miss it.

“I wasn’t sure I’d go in, but I was prepared, and you’re always ready to go in,” Hiebert said. “I was excited to be able to have the opportunity, especially here at home.”

While Hiebert’s CanMNT call-up came in relief of injured CF Montréal center back Kamal Miller, he wasn’t far off from making the initial roster, given the hot start to his MLS career with St. Louis.

He’s started four games in CITY SC’s record-setting 5W-0L-0D start, which is approaching the best-ever start by any team in MLS’s 28 seasons. Most memorably, Hiebert scored the game-winner during a 2-1 comeback victory for St. Louis at the Portland Timbers in Matchday 3.