Charlotte FC midfielder Brandt Bronico suspended one match

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued one suspension and several fines following MLS Matchday 5.
Bronico suspended, fined
Charlotte FC midfielder Brandt Bronico has been issued a one-match suspension and an undisclosed fine for serious foul play that occurred during Charlotte's match against the New York Red Bulls on March 25.
Bronico will serve his suspension during Charlotte’s match against Toronto FC on April 1.
Disciplinary Committee: CLT-RBNY Bronico Challenge Fernandez
The play was reviewed under Disciplinary Committee Parameter 3, in which officials see an incident, and do not issue a red card or act on a case of clear and obvious simulation/embellishment that meets the conditions for suspension. The Disciplinary Committee may review the play for further disciplinary action, over and above the mandatory suspension and fine. Under Parameter 3, supplemental discipline (suspension and/or fine) will be administered if the Disciplinary Committee believes the offense is egregious in nature, and/or it must act to protect player safety, and/or it must protect the integrity of the game, and/or the player is guilty of repeat behavior.
Martins fined
Orlando City SC midfielder Felipe Martins has been found guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 88th minute of Orlando's match against the Philadelphia Union on March 25.
Martins has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.
Disciplinary Committee: PHI-ORL Martins Simulation-Embellishment
Seattle Sounders fined
Seattle Sounders FC have been found in violation of the league's Mass Confrontation Policy during the 63rd minute of their match against Sporting Kansas City on March 25.
The organization and head coach Brian Schmetzer have been issued undisclosed fines for the club's second Mass Confrontation Policy violation of the season. Due to their roles in the confrontation, defenders Jackson Ragen and Yeimar Gomez Andrade and midfielders João Paulo, Cristian Roldan, Nicolás Lodeiro, Albert Rusnák, and Josh Atencio have each been issued an undisclosed fine for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation.
Disciplinary Committee: SKC-SEA Mass Confrontation
Twumasi fined
FC Dallas defender Ema Twumasi has been found guilty of failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 35th minute of Dallas's match against LAFC on March 25.
Twusami has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.
Disciplinary Committee: LAFC-DAL Twumasi Failure To Leave Field