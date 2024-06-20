Your Thursday Kickoff: Supporters’ Shield race heats up as Cincinnati, Miami earn big wins

Lucho did it again, Miami did too, and the rest of the Supporters’ Shield contenders were out here trying to keep up. Let’s talk it out.

Lucho freaking Acosta, man. He delivered an assist on Cincy’s first goal from Kevin Kelsy, finished a penalty on their second, watched along with the rest of us as Luca Orellano scored from midfield and looked great doing it and then, as the 100th minute of the game ticked by on the clock, scored the kind of winner that only he and one other player in the league (you know who) can score. He has nine goals and 14 assists on the season now and is working his way back into the MVP conversation while guiding Cincinnati to another Supporters’ Shield push. You can’t say enough positive things about him.

You can say some detracting things about Cincy’s defending right now though. They’ve allowed 10 goals in their last four games. To be fair, they’ve won three of those, but you can only outrun that kind of defending for so long. It’s very off-brand and it’s hard to see it getting too much better with Miles Robinson gone and Matt Miazga injured. It’s something to keep an eye on over the next few weeks. For now, though, who cares? Lucho is just gonna keep being better than everyone else. And they’ve won nine of their last 10.