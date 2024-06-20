Petar Musa hat trick gives hope for FC Dallas resurgence: "We are making progress"

Dallas won a second staright match under interim head coach Peter Luccin following the departure of Nico Estévez , while scoring five goals in an MLS match for the first time since August 30, 2021, against Austin FC .

Musa was the star man for Dallas on Wednesday night in a 5-3 win over Minnesota United FC during Matchday 21, delivering Dallas's first hat trick since 2022. The Croatian international scored in the 17th and 38th minutes and broke a 2-2 tie with the eventual match-winner in the 62nd minute to complete his hat trick.

Petar Musa's hat trick for @FCDallas tonight was the first for the club since March 19, 2022 (Jesús Ferreira), and he is the first European-born player to score a hat trick for Dallas in the club's history. pic.twitter.com/4IbD7RM9FG

Patience pays off

Before Wednesday, Musa's stat line through 17 matches was 5g/2a, with five straight games without a goal.

His effort against the Loons, though, mirrored the expectations Dallas had for him when they signed him in February from Portuguese power Benfica for a reported club-record transfer fee. It was easily his best performance in a Dallas kit.

As far as Musa's goalless streak, it was a matter of encouraging him to remain patient, Luccin said.

"This is what we want from Petar, to be closer to the box, and to have that energy, to be happy. He needs to be happy," he said. "So now we just talk with him and saying, 'Petar, don't worry, it's just a matter of time. Just make sure that you are close to the box. We need you close to the box' because inside the box we know that he's a very effective player."