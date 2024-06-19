Copa América: Colorado Rapids defender Moisë Bombito becoming Canada star

“He pulled me aside and told me what kind of person and coach Marsch was and what I should expect. Everything he told me has been spot on,” Bombito told MLSsoccer.com from an Atlanta hotel leading up to Canada’s tournament opener against Lionel Messi -led Argentina on Thursday (8 pm ET | FS1, TSN).

“Chris has done an unbelievable job helping me take out some of the stuff I was doing, not wrong, but extra, and switch it into simpler things. At the higher levels you go, it's not about how flashy you can be on the ball. It's just about how consistently you can make that right pass, how you can defend well and how you can win your duels.”