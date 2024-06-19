Summer transfers: Will these MLS teams swing big?

Note: The MLS Secondary Transfer Window runs from July 18 to Aug. 14. Teams can sign players before then, they just can't debut until that first date.

The summer of soccer is here, and MLS teams are poised to level up in the transfer market.

Whenever I look at LA, I think: "Yes, they're dangerous. But if it's a one-off game, they're probably going to concede more than one goal and then have to outgun you." We all know how good the offense can be. But is their defense going to hang them out to dry?

But they're not good enough defensively and concede multiple goals in almost every game. If they get a center back who's a leader, experienced, and has some pace as well, then we can take the Galaxy really seriously. I would keep Maya Yoshida as a cornerstone and then swap in a proven defender who helps you win a trophy.

LA Galaxy have no problem scoring goals – they've got one of the league's best attacks with Gabriel Pec , Joseph Paintsil , Riqui Puig and Dejan Joveljic . They might even add Borussia Dortmund legend Marco Reus this summer.

I like what I see from Kevin Kelsy – he’s a young player who has some really good attributes with his back to goal and in the box. He needs some time though, and Cincy need something more guaranteed right now. Yuya Kubo has also been their most dangerous No. 9 and he's more a utility man.

But their striker spot isn’t steady; I don’t think they've found the solution after transferring Brandon Vazquez in the winter. They need a proven goalscorer because Aaron Boupendza hasn’t been it and caused some headaches on and off the field. I think they'll move on from him this summer and bring in a DP who gets them goals.

Cincy have one of the best backlines in MLS. They have the reigning MVP in Luciano Acosta , one of the league’s best 10s. Their midfield does the dirty work.

If Inter Miami upgrade their center backs, it's not even a question of whether they win the Supporters’ Shield or MLS Cup. The issue is they can't consistently defend and every ball over the top is a problem. They've allowed the first goal in 13 games this year. And their set-up demands center backs who can put out fires when the opposition counter-attacks.

So while there are rumors about Inter Miami adding more in the attack, the honest truth is they need help in central defense (especially after Nicolás Freire’s ACL injury). I have my doubts about the Tomás Avilés and Sergii Kryvtsov pairing.