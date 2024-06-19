Vancouver Whitecaps FC's Ryan Gauld wins Goal of the Matchday

Vancouver Whitecaps FC star Ryan Gauld is the AT&T Goal of the Matchday winner for Matchday 20, taking home 38% of the fan vote for his long-distance golazo at the New England Revolution .

The Scotsman uncorked a highlight-reel blast from well outside the penalty area in second-half stoppage time of Vancouver's eventual 3-2 defeat. Gauld also scored in the 13th minute at Gillette Stadium, leaving him with 9g/4a in 17 games this season.