Vancouver Whitecaps FC's Ryan Gauld wins Goal of the Matchday

Vancouver Whitecaps FC star Ryan Gauld is the AT&T Goal of the Matchday winner for Matchday 20, taking home 38% of the fan vote for his long-distance golazo at the New England Revolution.
The Scotsman uncorked a highlight-reel blast from well outside the penalty area in second-half stoppage time of Vancouver's eventual 3-2 defeat. Gauld also scored in the 13th minute at Gillette Stadium, leaving him with 9g/4a in 17 games this season.
2nd place, Noel Buck (32.5%): Buck opened the scoring for New England against Vancouver with a long-distance strike, running onto a deflected shot with a left-footed curler.
3rd place, Denis Bouanga (16.9%): Bouanga continued his bid to repeat as the Golden Boot presented by Audi winner, sealing LAFC's 3-1 win at Orlando City SC by slaloming past multiple defenders and around the goalkeeper.
4th place, Cole Bassett (12.6%): The Colorado Rapids homegrown helped pace a 2-0 victory over Austin FC with a top-corner finish from atop the 18-yard box.
