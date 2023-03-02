Your Thursday Kickoff: Nashville ownership gets ever cooler, James Sands returns to NYC

James Sands has returned to New York City FC from his loan at Rangers FC . The homegrown standout was originally set to stay with the Scottish Premiership side through June after initially joining in January 2022, but fell out of favor under manager Mick Beale. Rangers held a purchase option. However, the 22-year-old US international midfielder/defender has signed a new contract with NYCFC through the 2027 MLS season. And he will be available for NYCFC’s Matchday 2 game, a Saturday visit to Chicago Fire FC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass), pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate.

If Santiago Rodriguez ever arrives as reported to take over as the No. 10 role, NYCFC should have enough talent to overcome the exodus of a core that earned them the third-most points in the league over the last half-decade. There will still be question marks. And I reserve the right to continue making jokes about NYCFC starting the offseason three months later than everyone else. But things are looking up in The Bronx, especially considering that they still have one more DP to add at some point this season.

Now, the Pigeons have a potential starting double-pivot in their 4-2-3-1 of Sands and Keaton Parks. There aren’t many midfield pairings in the league with as much upside. As NYCFC looks for stability after an offseason of change, Parks and Sands together is a warm blanket in the center of the pitch that may be a cornerstone of this team for years to come.

There have been hints that this could happen. Either that, or it just made so much sense on the surface that James Sands’ return to NYCFC ended up being an obvious choice for everyone involved. Especially for NYCFC, who suddenly feel far closer to solidity than anyone who watched their performance against Nashville would have expected. Sure, it didn’t work out for him at Rangers, but Sands is still only 22 years old and has already shown himself to be capable enough in midfield to help guide NYCFC to trophies. There’s a reason one of the two big clubs in Scotland chased him in the first place.

There’s not a ton to add here. Chicharito is out for a few weeks and the Galaxy will undoubtedly be turning to Dejan Joveljic in a starting role at striker. Obviously, everyone wants Chicharito to be back as soon as possible, but his absence almost makes the Galaxy attack even more intriguing. Even with Chicharito putting up excellent numbers, I think everyone has wondered on some level what they’d be like with Joveljic leading the line. Especially after putting up numbers that, per FBref, put him in the 99th percentile among strikers for non-penalty goals per 90 minutes, the 94th percentile in assists/90, the 81st percentile in non-penalty xG per 90 and the 99th percentile in expected assists per 90.

Basically, when he took the field, a very, very small number of forwards produced at the same level. However, the caveat is that Joveljic made 25 appearances as a substitute and just seven starts. The calculus of everything you do changes as a starter, and we don’t have enough data points to know how he’ll handle the role. Especially not in a Galaxy team that’s still undergoing changes before their first game of the season. They just added U22 right back Lucas Calegari, midfielder Uri Rossell and winger Tyler Boyd in the last couple of weeks, and it wouldn’t be surprising if they made another move or two before the primary transfer window closes.