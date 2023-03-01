CF Montréal sign defender Ousman Jabang after SuperDraft selection

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Jabang, 21, has signed through the 2023 campaign and has three option years from 2024-26.

“Ousman showed great things during the preseason which allowed him to earn a contract,” Montréal VP chief sporting officer Olivier Renard said in a release. “We are confident that he still has a lot of room for improvement in the future. We officially welcome him to the group.”

Jabang was Montréal’s third-round pick (75th overall) in the SuperDraft after starring at Mercer University. Across his last two collegiate seasons, he had six goals and 12 assists across 36 games.

Jabang trained with CF Montréal’s first team since the beginning of training camp, participating in preseason friendlies and working under new head coach Hernan Losada.