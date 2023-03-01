Transfer Tracker

CF Montréal sign defender Ousman Jabang after SuperDraft selection

CF Montréal have signed defender Ousman Jabang after selecting him in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, the club announced Wednesday.

Jabang, 21, has signed through the 2023 campaign and has three option years from 2024-26.

“Ousman showed great things during the preseason which allowed him to earn a contract,” Montréal VP chief sporting officer Olivier Renard said in a release. “We are confident that he still has a lot of room for improvement in the future. We officially welcome him to the group.”

Jabang was Montréal’s third-round pick (75th overall) in the SuperDraft after starring at Mercer University. Across his last two collegiate seasons, he had six goals and 12 assists across 36 games.

Jabang trained with CF Montréal’s first team since the beginning of training camp, participating in preseason friendlies and working under new head coach Hernan Losada.

