Your Thursday Kickoff: Midweek madness! Cincy, Charlotte & LAFC stay red-hot

I don’t know whether to be impressed by NYCFC or horrified by the Union. To be fair, the underlying numbers suggest the Union have been unlucky in the last two games. But still. Four straight home losses? For Philadelphia? It’s one of the most bizarre things I’ve seen in MLS and the bar is high. I can’t explain it, but I can react to it: It might be time to blow some things up in Philly. It feels like the end of an era.