Cole Bassett thrives in Colorado Rapids return | The Pathway

Confidence has never really been an issue for Cole Bassett.

When he was younger, he knew he would become a professional soccer player. What was unclear was the path to get there.

It didn’t take much time, as he joined the Colorado Rapids Academy in 2017 and signed a homegrown contract with the first team just a year later.

“Back then, there weren't as many young kids coming through as there are nowadays. I kept thinking the path was to move to Europe at a young age like [Christian] Pulisic did,” Bassett told MLSsoccer.com.

But the experience the now-22-year-old attacking midfielder gained through Colorado’s development system helped build unwavering confidence.

It provided a platform for Bassett to showcase his maturity as a teenager, and he didn’t relinquish a spot once he locked it down.

“I put in a lot of work behind the scenes that people don't see. And one of my favorite things is self-belief,” Bassett said. “Once I get onto the field, I've been through so many situations, but it's not something that I haven't seen before.”

Another major part of Bassett’s evolution was having coach Erik Bushey, who is now at the helm of Colorado Rapids 2 in MLS NEXT Pro, be there every step of the way since he was 11. From cutting Bassett at the U-14 level with the Colorado Rush to bringing him into the Rapids system, Bushey has been a pillar.

Since signing his contract with the Rapids in 2018, the Colorado native has flourished. He experienced a breakout campaign in 2020 when he finished as the team’s leader with five goals and five assists, landing him the No. 7 spot on that year’s 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR list.

Bassett also played a crucial role in 2021 when the Rapids finished No. 1 in the Western Conference, their best-ever regular season.