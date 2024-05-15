Austin to host 2025 MLS All-Star Game

The date and opponent for the 29th-ever MLS All-Star Game will be announced at a later time.

In addition to the match, MLS and the city of Austin will host a week-long celebration of soccer and culture for fans of all ages at venues throughout Austin. These world-class events, including MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T, MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate, MLS All-Star Soccer Celebration, and the MLS All-Star Concert, will feature community programming and entertainment for fans.

Fans can watch in over 100 countries and regions around the world on MLS Season Pass through the Apple TV app.

Austin & Q2 Stadium

"We are thrilled to bring the 2025 MLS All-Star Game to Austin, a market known for its rich cultural and entertainment scene and world-class events," said Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber. "Austin has quickly become one of the top soccer markets in our country, selling out 60 consecutive Austin FC matches and hosting many marquee soccer events the past three years. We look forward to working alongside the entire Austin FC staff and local leaders to deliver an unforgettable and exciting MLS All-Star Week for everyone.”

Austin FC became the first major professional sports team to play in Texas' capital when they entered MLS in 2021. Next summer will mark the first time since 2010 that the MLS All-Star Game is held in the Lone Star State.

Q2 Stadium is a state-of-the art 20,738-seat, soccer-specific venue that features a natural grass playing surface and a signature canopy structure offering shade and coverage for all seats. Q2 Stadium also features cutting-edge lighting capabilities as it was the first stadium in the world to install 100% of the field lighting system with tunable RGB LED lights.

“It’s an honor for Austin FC to host our city’s first-ever professional All-Star Game,” said Austin FC founder, majority owner and chief executive officer Anthony Precourt. “Austin is a world-class soccer city, our fans are amazing, and the culture that has been established here in a short amount of time is a testament to our community’s passion for the game. This is special day and we’re excited to welcome the league’s best to Q2 Stadium in 2025.”

Since their introduction to MLS, Austin FC have sold out every regular season and playoff match ever played at Q2 Stadium, and currently hold the longest active sell-out streak in Major League Soccer.