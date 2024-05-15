Inter Miami CF's Matías Rojas wins another AT&T Goal of the Matchday

Inter Miami CF midfielder Matías Rojas has taken home a second straight AT&T Goal of the Matchday award, this time for a curling free kick in a 3-2 win at CF Montréal. After going down 2-0 early in the match, Rojas' strike kickstarted the Herons' comeback and earned him 51% of the fan vote.
The Paraguayan newcomer has now won in Matchday 12 and Matchday 13.
2nd place, Raúl Ruidíaz (29%): Ruidíaz scored the winning goal for his struggling Seattle Sounders at Cascadia rival Portland Timbers, netting an audacious chip past Maxime Crépeau.
3rd place, Héctor Herrera (11%): Herrera's strike from the top corner of the 18-yard box surprised Sporting KC in Houston Dynamo FC's 2-1 road victory.
4th place, Luis Muriel (9%): It took a solo effort for Orlando City SC striker Muriel to find his way onto the list, depositing a thunderous shot from distance in a 3-2 win at Philadelphia.
