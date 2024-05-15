Love Unites: MLS unveils 2024 Pride Top

Designed by Pabllo Vittar, the Pride Top sports a bold silver look with "Love Unites" on the front. On the neck tape, there's a Portuguese phrase translating into: without confidence there’s nothing.

"Pride is very important to me, so I am deeply honored to create a collection with adidas to celebrate our community," Vittar said. "My aim for the collection was to expand the lens we’re seen through – a color palette that embodies and celebrates the wide spectrum of identities across our community and the culture it influences."