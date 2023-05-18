Your Thursday Kickoff: Major announcement in San Diego today! Midweek action madness

MLS Commissioner Garber set to make major announcement from San Diego
MLS Commissioner Don Garber will speak at a special press conference on Thursday, May 18 at 1:45 pm ET/10:45 am PT to make a major announcement about the future of soccer in San Diego. Businessman Mohamed Mansour, representatives from the local Sycuan Tribe, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, and additional guests will also feature at the event from Snapdragon Stadium. The press conference will be streamed live on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.
Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.
What happened?: So much blood. Atlanta just boat-raced them. 4-0 almost feels flattering.
So, did we learn anything?: We learned that Atlanta United can respond to some adversity. At least for one game. Their worst stretch of the season is finally over and they brought their A-game with pressure from fans and media at its highest. That’s a great sign for a team that hasn’t had that dawg in them much in recent years. This is a very good, still pretty flawed team that can really beat up on folks when they’re at their best. And their best is when Giorgos Giakoumakis is on the field.
Colorado… unclear if Colorado got off the plane. Probably best to move on quickly.
What happened?: BRANDON! CAMBRIDGE!
I… I don’t really know either! But he came in and scored twice in rapid succession to give Charlotte a huge comeback win.
So, did we learn anything?: We met Brandon Cambridge, a 21-year-old homegrown who received the first significant minutes of his MLS career and scored twice. The vibes are very, very good in Charlotte right now as The Crown have now taken 12 points out of their last 15. They ended the night seventh in the East.
Meanwhile, even with Ezra Hendrickson gone, the Fire remain potatoes instead of eggs. They blew yet another lead. Something’s just not clicking with this group late in games.
What happened?: Cincy did what Cincy does at home.
So, did we learn anything?: It’s starting to seem like FCC might never drop points at TQL Stadium again. They’re 7W-0L-0D at home this year and their home record has them on top of the Supporters’ Shield standings. Right where you’d expect FC Cincinnati to be…
Anyway, CF Montréal’s four-game win streak is over. But it’s not like anyone else has done much in Cincinnati this year.
What happened?: The Crew cruised.
So, did we learn anything?: I don’t think so. Nothing too far off from what we’ve come to expect from both teams this year all considered. Although in this case, the Galaxy can’t even find solace in the underlying numbers. It was all Columbus.
What happened?: Ercan Kara got Orlando heading in the right direction out of the gate but Gabriel Segal found a late equalizer after getting on the end of an excellent assist from Talles Magno.
So, did we learn anything?: It was almost time to start considering the kind of sort of serious questions we might need to ask of NYCFC. But a road draw will do just fine to hold those off for now.
As for Orlando, they’re like the anti-Cincinnati at home this year. They just aren’t getting the job done at Exploria Stadium. At least Kara vs. Duncan McGuire continues to be a fun debate.
What happened?: Nothing.
So, did we learn anything?: I don’t think we learned much. But it seems like last year’s D.C. definitely loses this one. There are worse things than being the better team and earning a point against the Union.
What happened?: Also nothing.
So, did we learn anything?: Folks, the 2023 New York Red Bulls experience. The fact that both teams got a goal worth of xG feels like a miracle. These games aren’t exactly action-packed, are they? Anyway, both teams began and ended the night at the bottom of the East.
What happened?: Jesus Ferreira’s brace powered Dallas to a comeback win.
So, did we learn anything?: That’s three goals in two games for Ferreira. And two straight wins for Dallas. As always, they just go out there and get the job done, even if they get down early. They ended the night third in the West and it feels like they’ll finish somewhere around there at the end of the season. There are far worse existences in MLS than “Team that continuously picks up actual points even if they aren’t picking up style points.”
The other side of that existence is Vancouver. The 'Caps have great underlying numbers, a solid roster, and just can’t seem to put together consistent results. It’s frustrating from afar. Can’t imagine how rough it is to be a part of week to week.
What happened?: Bongokuhle Hlongwane found the net and that’s all that was needed. The Loons were the better side.
So, did we learn anything?: Nah. These teams are totally fine and will float around the Audi MLS Cup Playoff line all season. It’s been a good week for the Loons already though. They already have three points and Bebelo Reynoso has been cleared to join the team.
What happened?: Nashville went up at home and you just aren’t going to come back on Nashville when you’re on the road.
So, did we learn anything?: Fafà Picault has been a solid addition to the Coyotes attack this year. He’s scored three times and delivered an assist in 798 minutes. There’s been some nice work from the Nashville front office as of late.
Meanwhile, the Herons ran into a tough test and their three-game winning streak is over. It happens though. The only thing more difficult than a trip to Nashville right now is is a trip to Cincinnati.
What happened?: Nothing.
So, did we learn anything?: If you decide to stay awake for all of the games and one is delayed so as to be later than the already late games, nothing will happen.
What happened?: Johnny Russell answered yet another goal for Dénis Bouanga as SKC pulled out a massive road point.
So, did we learn anything?: SKC have taken seven points from their last three games and have pulled themselves partially out of the cellar. If they can pull out a point or three against St. Louis on Saturday, they’ll likely be caught up with the pack in the West. Things change quickly in this league, huh? (Especially if you’re getting a little lucky compared to your underlying numbers.)
LAFC are worried about bigger things right now and won’t even remember this game in about a week.
What happened?: Ethan Finlay and Gyasi Zardes found the net as Austin pulled off the upset of Matchday 13.
So, did we learn anything?: That’s so incredibly needed for Austin. It’s their first MLS win since March 11. After catching a few breaks last year, they were catching absolutely none for a couple of months here. I’m not sure it’s a sign of a turnaround or anything, but it has to feel incredibly good to take down the reigning CCL champs on the road.
The Austin win also means that Seattle have hit their first official rut of the year. They still ended the night on top of the West, but they’ve now lost back-to-back home games to Sporting KC and Austin. That’s extremely un-Sounders. Especially with a relatively healthy squad. It could just be a weird lull that we forget about by the season’s end, but it’s fair to wonder how much we need to worry about what’s happening with Seattle right now.
San Jose Earthquakes add three homegrowns: The San Jose Earthquakes have signed three academy products to homegrown player contracts, announcing Tuesday midfielder Edwyn Mendoza, defender Oscar Verhoeven and forward Chance Cowell have joined the club’s first team.
- Portland Timbers' Evander won the AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday.
- Brandon Vazquez said that MLS-leading FC Cincinnati "have a championship in sight."
- Atlanta United's Thiago Almada scored a MUST-SEE golazo.
- Jesus Ferreira keeps producing for FC Dallas as Balogun joins USMNT.
- Nashville are not getting too carried away despite their seven-game unbeaten run.
- Meet Charlotte's new hero Brandon Cambridge, who scored twice last night.
Good luck out there. Why go through when you could go over and around?