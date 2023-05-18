Your Thursday Kickoff: Major announcement in San Diego today! Midweek action madness

So, did we learn anything?: We learned that Atlanta United can respond to some adversity. At least for one game. Their worst stretch of the season is finally over and they brought their A-game with pressure from fans and media at its highest. That’s a great sign for a team that hasn’t had that dawg in them much in recent years. This is a very good, still pretty flawed team that can really beat up on folks when they’re at their best. And their best is when Giorgos Giakoumakis is on the field.