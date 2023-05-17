MLS Commissioner Don Garber set to make major announcement from San Diego

MLS Commissioner Don Garber will speak at a special press conference on Thursday, May 18 at 1:45 pm ET/10:45 am PT to make a major announcement about the future of soccer in San Diego.

Businessman Mohamed Mansour, representatives from the local Sycuan Tribe, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, and additional guests will also feature at the event from Snapdragon Stadium.

The press conference will be streamed live on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.

WHO:

Don Garber, Commissioner Major League Soccer

Mr. Mohamed Mansour, Chairman Man Capital and Right to Dream

Chairman Cody Martinez, Sycuan Tribe

Todd Gloria, Mayor of San Diego

WHEN:

Thursday, May 18 at 1:45 pm ET/10:45 am PT