Thiago Almada! Atlanta United's star scores MUST-SEE golazo

Jonathan Sigal

He's done it again!

WATCH: Thiago Almada hits a beauty vs. Colorado Rapids

ATL_Thiago_Almada_HEAD
Thiago Almada
Midfielder · Atlanta United

Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada has scored his third direct free-kick goal of the 2023 season, leaving Colorado Rapids goalkeeper William Yarbrough rooted to his line with a stunning effort in Wednesday evening’s 4-0 rout at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Almada, a 2022 FIFA World Cup winner with Argentina, missed a penalty kick in the 10th minute of the Matchday 13 contest. But he more than atoned for that in the 29th minute, giving the Five Stripes a 1-0 lead – with some authority.

Fans could be forgiven for experiencing déjà vu when watching Almada’s sixth goal in 11 games this year. He previously scored two free-kick golazos, first on Matchday 1 vs. the San Jose Earthquakes and in Matchday 4 vs. the Portland Timbers.

The 22-year-old, who prompted a league-record incoming transfer in 2022 (reported $16 million from Vélez Sarsfield), might challenge the league’s outbound transfer record when all is said and done. That latter mark is held by former Atlanta star Miguel Almirón, who joined Premier League side Newcastle United in 2019 for a reported $27 million.

The short version? Enjoy Almada while you can, Atlanta fans.

Jonathan Sigal -
@JonathanSigal
Matchday Atlanta United FC Thiago Almada

Related Stories

Vazquez: MLS-leading FC Cincinnati "have a championship in sight"
Matchday 13: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass
LAFC challenge América, Monterrey for top spot in new Concacaf rankings 
More News
More News
Vazquez: MLS-leading FC Cincinnati "have a championship in sight"

Vazquez: MLS-leading FC Cincinnati "have a championship in sight"
Thiago Almada! Atlanta United's star scores MUST-SEE golazo

Thiago Almada! Atlanta United's star scores MUST-SEE golazo
Portland Timbers' Evander wins Goal of the Matchday
Goal of the Matchday

Portland Timbers' Evander wins Goal of the Matchday
Your Wednesday Kickoff: Can Sporting Kansas City keep their momentum against LAFC?
The Daily Kickoff

Your Wednesday Kickoff: Can Sporting Kansas City keep their momentum against LAFC?
MLS Commissioner Don Garber to make major announcement from San Diego

MLS Commissioner Don Garber to make major announcement from San Diego
Matchday 13: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

Matchday 13: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass
More News
Video
Video
GOAL: Fredy Montero, Seattle Sounders - 79th minute
0:55

GOAL: Fredy Montero, Seattle Sounders - 79th minute
Goal: G. Zardes vs. SEA, 57'
0:49

Goal: G. Zardes vs. SEA, 57'
Goal: E. Finlay vs. SEA, 36'
0:52

Goal: E. Finlay vs. SEA, 36'
Fafa Picault dedicates goal celebration to Nashville fans who paid for his breakfast
3:33

Fafa Picault dedicates goal celebration to Nashville fans who paid for his breakfast
More Video