Thiago Almada! Atlanta United's star scores MUST-SEE golazo

Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada has scored his third direct free-kick goal of the 2023 season, leaving Colorado Rapids goalkeeper William Yarbrough rooted to his line with a stunning effort in Wednesday evening’s 4-0 rout at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Almada, a 2022 FIFA World Cup winner with Argentina, missed a penalty kick in the 10th minute of the Matchday 13 contest. But he more than atoned for that in the 29th minute, giving the Five Stripes a 1-0 lead – with some authority.

Fans could be forgiven for experiencing déjà vu when watching Almada’s sixth goal in 11 games this year. He previously scored two free-kick golazos, first on Matchday 1 vs. the San Jose Earthquakes and in Matchday 4 vs. the Portland Timbers.

The 22-year-old, who prompted a league-record incoming transfer in 2022 (reported $16 million from Vélez Sarsfield), might challenge the league’s outbound transfer record when all is said and done. That latter mark is held by former Atlanta star Miguel Almirón, who joined Premier League side Newcastle United in 2019 for a reported $27 million.