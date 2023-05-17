San Jose Earthquakes add three homegrowns: Mendoza, Verhoeven & Cowell sign

“We’re grateful to come to an agreement on professional contacts for all three players and are excited to watch their respective promising careers develop.”

“Oscar and Edwyn have already emerged as leaders for both club and country at a young age, and Chance is a player who is close to our Quakes family and we have been keeping our eye on,” Earthquakes general manager Chris Leitch said in a release.

Mendoza and Verhoeven represent the US Under-17 national team alongside fellow homegrown midfielder Cruz Medina , while Cowell has competed for the United States and Mexico at the youth levels. Cowell is the younger brother of USMNT forward Cade Cowell .

The San Jose Earthquakes have signed three academy products to homegrown player contracts, announcing Tuesday midfielder Edwyn Mendoza , defender Oscar Verhoeven and forward Chance Cowell have joined the club’s first team.

Congrats to our new Homegrowns!!

Edwyn Mendoza: What to know

Mendoza, 17, joins Earthquakes II on an MLS NEXT Pro contract for the 2023 season before becoming an Earthquakes homegrown player effective Jan. 1, 2024. His MLS contract runs through the 2027 season with a club option for 2028.

Mendoza, a left-footed central midfielder from San Jose, has made 10 appearances for the US U-17s, including four as part of the team’s run to the final of the 2023 Concacaf U-17 championship.

Oscar Verhoeven: What to know

Verhoeven, 16, joins the Earthquakes on a homegrown player contract through the 2025 season with club options through 2027.

The right-footed fullback has made 13 appearances for the US Under-17s and started five matches during the 2023 Concacaf U-17 championship, including the final vs. Mexico.

Chance Cowell: What to know

Cowell, 14, joins Earthquakes II on an MLS NEXT Pro contract for the 2023 season before becoming an Earthquakes homegrown player effective Jan. 1, 2024. His MLS contract runs through the 2027 season with a club option for 2028.