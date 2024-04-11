Your Thursday Kickoff: Lessons learned from your team's Champions Cup run

Inter Miami CF's dreams of a second continental trophy were dashed Wednesday night following a 3-1 loss at CF Monterrey in the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals second leg. Combined with last week's 2-1 victory, Monterrey advanced 5-2 on aggregate and will meet the Columbus Crew in the semifinals in late April.

There’s always a ripple effect from Concacaf Champions play. The teams who are lucky/unlucky enough to take on the region’s best are almost always slowed and occasionally derailed in MLS by their participation. Remember that time Seattle won the whole thing and then missed the playoffs? Balancing an extra competition within the confines of MLS roster rules can be quite difficult.

So, now that (almost) everyone has wrapped up their CCC campaign, it seems like a good time to assess how participating teams have handled two competitions so far and where they might be going.

But before we start sorting through what another round of Concacaf Champions Cup left in its aftermath, we need to acknowledge that there’s one team left standing. The Columbus Crew pulled off a remarkable win on Wednesday against Tigres that firmly cemented them as the best side in MLS. Some teams can match their talent, but no one has their collective confidence and understanding of how to execute within their system.

We don’t know yet how a deeper run into CCC will affect the Crew, but our best guess is that they’ll be similar to last year’s Philadelphia side that recovered from a semifinal loss to put together a 55-point season. It’s difficult to even envision a world where this Crew team falls off significantly as long as the roster stays intact and healthy. Remember that time Seattle won the whole thing and then missed the playoffs primarily because João Paulo tore his ACL in the final?

Columbus should be fine. Maybe a trip to the semifinals signals a probable end to a possible Supporters’ Shield run, but that seems like a fair trade.