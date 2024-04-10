Goal of the Matchday

Seattle Sounders FC's Raúl Ruidíaz wins Goal of the Matchday

MLSsoccer staff

The Matchday 8 awards continue to pile up for Seattle Sounders FC forward Raúl Ruidíaz, who captured AT&T Goal of the Matchday after previously garnering Player of the Matchday honors.

The Peruvian talisman had two goals and one assist in a 5-0 rout of CF Montréal, including a 20th-minute golazo that claimed 40.3% of the fan vote.

2nd place, Aidan Morris (31.5%) – Columbus Crew’s homegrown midfielder hit a rocket from distance for the 87th-minute equalizer in a 1-1 draw against D.C. United.

3rd place, Sebastián Driussi (14.8%) – No one struck later than Driussi, as the Argentine scored the decisive goal in Austin FC’s wild 4-3 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes with the outside of his right foot in the 101st minute.

4th place, Aliyu Ibrahim (13.5%) – The Nigerian forward capitalized on a defensive miscue to tuck the ball into the top corner from the edge of the 18-yard box in Houston Dynamo FC’s 2-1 loss at Chicago Fire FC.

Check out all of the nominees.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Goal of the Matchday Seattle Sounders FC Raul Ruidiaz

