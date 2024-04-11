Inter Miami eliminated from Concacaf Champions Cup by CF Monterrey

Inter Miami CF's dreams of a second continental trophy were dashed Wednesday night following a 3-1 loss at CF Monterrey in the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals second leg.
Combined with last week's 2-1 victory, Monterrey advanced 5-2 on aggregate and will meet the Columbus Crew in the semifinals in late April.
After missing the opening leg at Chase Stadium due to a hamstring injury, Lionel Messi was in the Inter Miami starting XI for his first competitive match in Mexico. The iconic No. 10, who was booed throughout by the Rayados faithful, set up Diego Gómez's headed goal four minutes from full-time for the Herons' bright spot on the night.
Former FC Cincinnati forward Brandon Vazquez (31') made the most of an errant pass from Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender to put Monterrey in front, 1-0. It was similar to Columbus Crew goalkeeper Patrick Schulte's miscue early in the first half at Tigres UANL Tuesday night.
Schulte redeemed himself in the penalty kicks against Tigres, making two huge saves as Columbus became the first MLS team to beat a Mexican foe in CCC play after hosting and not winning in the first leg.
Inter Miami were attempting to become the second team, but couldn't overcome their first-half deficit. Monterrey increased their lead in the 58th minute via a thunderous strike by Germán Berterame, followed by Jesús Gallardo's open header six minutes later to seal the Herons' fate.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: The task for the reigning Leagues Cup champions was difficult, but not impossible. It would take some magic, perhaps from the best player on the planet, to overcome a first-leg deficit and set up an all-MLS semifinal matchup with Columbus. Instead, Monterrey cruised to the next round courtesy of costly defensive miscues by the visitors.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Inter Miami had more possession and looked more likely to score until Callender gifted the opening goal to Vazquez.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Vazquez, the USMNT striker, continued his torrid form with Monterrey. The opener was his ninth goal across all competitions since a January transfer from FC Cincinnati.
Next Up
- MIA: Saturday, April 13 at Sporting Kansas City (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) | MLS regular season
- MTY: Saturday, April 13 vs. Tigres UANL (11:10 pm ET) | Liga MX Clausura