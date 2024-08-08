Your Thursday Kickoff: LA Galaxy, Seattle Sounders vie for Pumas showdown

Four knockout games tonight: The Leagues Cup Round of 16 heats up with some high-profile matchups. Catch it all on MLS Season Pass .

Two teams booked spots in the Round of 16. Four more will join them tonight. Let’s talk it out.

Austin are eliminated and LAFC will face the winner of tonight’s San Jose Earthquakes vs. Club Necaxa match.

On the talent front, we should note that Osman Bukari, Austin’s new DP attacker, got nearly a 70-minute shift. He didn’t have enough to push Austin over the line last night, though.

To Austin’s credit, they produced plenty of chances in this one. That’s opposite to their group stage wins over Monterrey and Pumas. But LAFC had an overwhelming amount of attacking talent.

For all the surprises the group stage provided, the opening to the knockout rounds kept everything nice and calm. LAFC got on the board early thanks to Denis Bouanga, then Cristian Olivera sealed the deal in the second half. They didn’t even need Olivier Giroud to do it. He got to sit back and hang out with Will Ferrell.

In the Round of 16, Pumas face the winner of Seattle Sounders FC vs. LA Galaxy.

Same as it ever was for Vancouver. They just can’t get over the hump against high-level teams. There’s no shame in losing to Pumas in a vacuum, but it hurts a bit more when it continues a trend we’ve seen for a couple of years now. Whitecaps captain Ryan Gauld returned to the bench, but he’s not at 100% following a knee injury.

Inter Miami CF vs. Toronto FC

Watch: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Thursday, 7:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 35/50

Toronto FC put together a pretty remarkable group stage. They beat the New York Red Bulls in penalties, then followed that up with a stunning upset of the reigning Concacaf Champions Cup winners, Pachuca. They won their group and the reward is… a trip to Miami.

It doesn’t feel too fair in both a sporting and karmic sense, but Toronto are certainly capable of making this one interesting. They’re coming off a win against a better team. We’ll see if that means they have some momentum or if it means last week was a fluke.

Luis Suárez should return for Inter Miami after resting last weekend. They’ve also got Diego Gómez and Benjamin Cremaschi back after their time at the Summer Olympics.

Tigres UANL vs. CF Pachuca

Watch: Apple TV - Free; UniMás, FS1, TUDN | Thursday, 9 pm ET

Watchability Score: 43/50

It’s the reigning Concacaf Champions Cup winners facing arguably Mexico’s top team in a single-game knockout format. Seems like appointment TV to me.

Seattle Sounders FC vs. LA Galaxy

Watch: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Thursday, 10:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 38/50

The Sounders are trying to regain some momentum after barely squeaking by in the group stage. They didn’t throw out a full-strength lineup against Necaxa in the final group stage game, but that doesn’t really excuse a 3-1 loss to a team that’s a year removed from finishing at the very bottom of the LIGA MX Apertura standings.

Unfortunately for Seattle, it will be even more difficult to regain that momentum now that it’s becoming increasingly clear DP attacker Pedro de la Vega’s ligaments and muscles are made out of Nature Valley bars. He’s once again dealing with a groin injury and will be out for the next two weeks. He’s played just 300 minutes this year.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy keep looking better and better. They’ve scored some drop-dead gorgeous goals in the last couple of weeks – often courtesy of brilliance from Riqui Puig, Gabriel Pec and Joseph Paintsil. A matchup against Pumas is waiting for them if they play up to their standards.

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Club Necaxa

Watch: Apple TV - Free; UniMás, FS1, TUDN | Thursday, 11 pm ET

Watchability Score: 28/50

I wouldn’t call it the most high-profile matchup of the evening. But it’s still an intriguing matchup. Mostly because it would be really funny for San Jose to inexplicably go on a Leagues Cup run just because.