Leagues Cup bracket: Get ready for wild matchups & storylines

With the Group Stage in the rearview mirror, all eyes are on the Leagues Cup bracket and projecting "what ifs" as the World Cup-style tournament moves closer to crowning a champion on Aug. 25.

Will powerhouses collide? Does a David vs. Goliath upset await? Which stars could rise to the occasion?

¡Y así quedó! Down to 32 teams… 😤 Which matchup are you most excited about? #LeaguesCup2024 pic.twitter.com/eC1ofgcY7j

Meanwhile, Columbus would get a chance at Concacaf Champions Cup revenge. They dropped the 2024 final, 3-0 , at Pachuca back on June 1 – playing shorthanded as food poisoning ravaged Wilfried Na+ncy's squad and staff.

If the Miami vs. Tigres matchup sounds familiar, that's because they met last weekend in the Group Stage. Tigres got a 2-1 win at NRG Stadium, offering a spicy appetizer to a potential single-elimination match.

It's possible to have one of the following matchups in the quarterfinals:

Forgive us for looking ahead to the quarterfinals. How could we not when there's a potential clash of titans just a few weeks away?

The Eastern Conference contenders met back on June 19, with Miami winning 2-1 at their Chase Stadium home. However, this theoretical Leagues Cup matchup would occur at Columbus' Lower.com Field.

That matchup would arrive if Miami defeat Toronto FC on Thursday in the Round of 32 (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ). Meanwhile, Columbus hope to push past Sporting Kansas City on Friday after getting a Group Stage bye (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ).

Can Inter Miami CF successfully defend their Leagues Cup title? Doing so might mean overcoming reigning MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew in the Round of 16.

Looking wayyyy ahead, we could also get a Hell is Real showdown in the semifinals. MLS fans near and wide know Columbus vs. Cincy always delivers.

Lucho Acosta and Co. begin their knockout stage in the Round of 32 against Santos Laguna. Then, they would face the Philadelphia Union vs. CF Montréal winner in the Round of 16.

Leagues Cup hosting priority is decided by the new Leagues Cup ranking system, and the defending Supporters' Shield winners are near the top (No. 3). Club América are the only remaining club above them. And the reigning LIGA MX champions, who sit on the opposite side of the bracket, can only host through the semifinals.

The rivals are tied 9W-9L-5D through 23 all-time meetings. Can we will this into existence?

LAFC have won both regular-season contests this year, claiming a 2-1 win at BMO Stadium on April 6 and repeating that scoreline in front of 70,076 fans at the iconic Rose Bowl on July 4.

These rivals have met twice in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs (2019 & '22), with LAFC winning both times. Thirteen combined goals were scored in those two elimination contests!

Now, could a Leagues Cup El Tráfico be in the cards between LA and LAFC ? If so, the 24th edition of arguably MLS' best rivalry would unfold in the quarterfinals.

We've already had a Cali Clásico in the Group Stage, with the LA Galaxy winning 2-1 over the San Jose Earthquakes .

Club América, Tigres UANL, Cruz Azul, Pachuca – they represent not only the best in LIGA MX, but some of the top squads on the continent. Any of this fearsome foursome will likely be considered favorites in the knockout rounds.

The reigning LIGA MX champions earned a bye into the Round of 32 and enter the competition well-rested. They open up against a familiar foe in Atlas FC in the Round of 32 Friday from Snapdragon Stadium. Should they win that, an MLS foe awaits in the Round of 16.

The Portland Timbers could prove to be that team. They have attacking options galore in Evander, Antony, Felipe Mora and Jonathan Rodríguez, formerly of... Club América. And they already rallied to beat a LIGA MX team in the group stage, thanks to a pair of Zac McGraw headed goals in a 2-1 victory over Club León.

Beyond that, could it be Mexican legend Héctor Herrera and Houston Dynamo FC? That would potentially happen in the quarterfinals. And the Colorado Rapids have some mojo after booking their spot in the knockout rounds by eliminating León on penalties following a last-second equalizer by Brazilian forward Rafael Navarro and penalty-kick heroics by Zack Steffen.