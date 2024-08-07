San Jose Earthquakes sign Emi Ochoa to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

The San Jose Earthquakes have signed homegrown goalkeeper Emi Ochoa to a contract extension through 2027 with options for 2028 and 2029, the club announced Wednesday.

Ochoa, 19, made his first-team debut in May during a US Open Cup match. He has also played 40 matches for The Town FC, San Jose’s MLS NEXT Pro affiliate.

“We’re pleased to have Emi Ochoa continue his professional journey as a homegrown player with the San Jose Earthquakes,” general manager Chris Leitch said in a release.

“Emi is one of the most promising young goalkeepers in North America, and he proved that again this past weekend winning the Concacaf Under-20 Championship. We are looking forward to fostering his development both on and off the field for the years to come.”

Ochoa initially signed with San Jose in November 2019. At 14 years and 191 days, the Mexican youth international was the second-youngest player signing in MLS and the youngest homegrown signing.

“I’m excited to be continuing my career with the Earthquakes,” said Ochoa. “Coming up as a homegrown player in the Academy, it’s been an incredible journey so far.

“I feel like making my first official start earlier this year and earning a clean sheet was just the beginning. There comes a certain pride in being able to represent the club in my home region, and I’m going to keep working harder every day to reach my full potential as a pro.”