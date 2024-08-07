América or Columbus: Which champion is more likely to win Leagues Cup?

The 2024 Leagues Cup group stage is in the books. Yet for two of the tournament’s leading contenders, it’s only just begun.

There’s another notable perk for campeones: Columbus will enjoy hosting preference for almost the entire tourney, while América are assured of staying in California until the semifinals. While their MLS and LIGA MX colleagues were competing in group play, these two stayed sharp with a few friendly exhibitions vs. English sides, both beating Aston Villa and América falling to Chelsea FC in Atlanta.

Oh, and they’ve also been up to significant transfer business this summer. The Crew pulled off an eyebrow-raising trade to acquire fullback DeJuan Jones from New England, signed French central midfielder Dylan Chambost and brought in defender Andrés Herrera on loan from River Plate. Earlier in the summer, América strengthened an already-fearsome squad by splashing out many millions to acquire the likes of Érick Sánchez, Igor Lichnovsky and Alan Cervantes, and in those cases simultaneously weakening league rivals to boot.