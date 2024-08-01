Your Thursday Kickoff: DC United rout Santos Laguna, Charlotte survive Cruz Azul

Columbus Crew will chase more silverware when they host LIGA MX powerhouse Club América in the 2024 Michelob Ultra Campeones Cup on Sept. 25 at Lower.com Field (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). This is the sixth edition of the annual competition that pits the reigning MLS Cup champion against the reigning LIGA MX champion.

The Columbus Crew have acquired defender DeJuan Jones from the New England Revolution in exchange for defender Will Sands. In the trade, New England receive $600,000 in guaranteed General Allocation Money (GAM) split across this season and next season. Columbus can recoup up to $100k in conditional GAM if Sands achieves certain performance metrics.

Both teams had plenty of chances – Charlotte’s mostly came from Cruz Azul’s goalkeeper trying to keep things interesting – but neither could find a breakthrough. Eventually, The Crown took two points after winning on penalties. They finish the group stage with two points after a draw and a loss. They’ll need Philadelphia to beat Cruz Azul to advance.

Christian Benteke sent D.C. off and running to a Round of 32-clinching romp over Santos Laguna. They’ve officially won their group and will face the second-place team from East 5 (New England, Nashville, Mazatlán).

Oh boy, Dallas. This… this is not the kind of game you want to lose. Juárez aren’t exactly a powerhouse, but they were in control of this one. Even with Dallas rotating a bit, they shouldn’t feel ok about last night. After losing both games in a highly winnable group, they're officially out of the tournament. Juárez secured their spot in the next round with the win. The winner between them and St. Louis will take the top spot in West 3.

Oh boy, Nashville. New head coach B.J. Callaghan isn’t off to a hot start. Mazatlán aren’t exactly a powerhouse, but they were in control of this one. They’ve kept themselves alive for a few more days and secured their spot in the Round of 32 thanks to a brace from 19-year-old Ramiro Árciga. New England and Nashville still have to play each other, but Mazatlán can sit back and take it all in.

It looked for a second like Puebla might be able to pull out an upset, but a late red card opened the door for a Tigres winner in the dying minutes of the game. Puebla always had a major uphill battle to fight in a group with Miami and Tigres, but it’s officially over now. They’re eliminated after losing their two group games. Miami and Tigres are moving on. Now we just have to see who wins the group.

Anyway, the Galaxy have already secured a spot in the Round of 32 and just need a point against Chivas to win the group. San Jose are stuck waiting on that result to find out whether they’ll advance. They need Chivas to lose outright.

A bonus Cali Clásico still had all of the normal Cali Clásico vibes. Jeremy Ebobisse scored late to equalize, but Miguel Berry found the back of the net just before stoppage time after a gorgeous team move put the ball on a platter for him inside the six-yard box. Seriously, you need to go look at the ball Riqui Puig played to get this started.

FC Cincinatti vs. Querétaro FC

Watch: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Thursday, 8 pm ET

Watchability Score: 23/50

Cincy are heavy, heavy favorites here, but at least it’s the first time you’ve seen them be heavy favorites against this particular LIGA MX team. New Cincinnati center back (and potential season-saver) Chidozie Awaziem is expected to be available for selection.

Toluca vs. Chicago Fire FC

Watch: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Thursday, 9 pm ET

Watchability Score: 26/50

Chicago need a win and some help to keep their Leagues Cup hopes alive. Toluca just need to win in 90’ or win a penalty shootout to seal a spot in the Round of 32. They’re heavy favorites to get that done, but Chicago have had a tendency to go “Full Austin” and surprise good teams from time to time this year.

(By the way, who let Austin go and do that while I was gone? I just want to talk.)

Real Salt Lake vs. Atlas FC

Watch: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Thursday, 9 pm ET

Watchability Score: 25/50

Once again, RSL are heavy favorites, but you’ve never seen them be heavy favorites against this particular team before. Plus, they’re probably the least heavy favorites of all the heavy favorites. Atlas already took down Houston in their first match. They just need a point to secure a spot in the Round of 32.

Portland Timbers vs. Colorado Rapids

Watch: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Thursday, 10:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 38/50