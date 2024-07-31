Transfer Tracker

Real Salt Lake add defender Javain Brown

Javain Brown
Real Salt Lake have claimed defender Javain Brown after Vancouver Whitecaps FC waived him, the club announced Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Jamaican international was selected No. 23 overall (first round) by Vancouver in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas.

Brown has since tallied 2g/9a in 93 MLS matches. Internationally, he's played 29 times for the Reggae Boyz.

"I’ve always felt that RSL is a top club, in which I see a team and staff who have a great collective spirit," said Brown. "I’ve experienced first-hand the quality of football RSL plays, it’s an exciting style for sure.

"I’m really looking forward to working under Pablo [Mastroeni] and I’m very appreciative for the opportunity to integrate with him, the staff, and obviously a very talented group of players. To the supporters, I am excited to represent you and this great city. I’ll give everything I have to help this club reach its goals, and I can’t wait to meet you."

Brown is RSL's third addition of the summer transfer window, following attackers Benji Michel and Lachlan Brook.

At the Leagues Cup break, RSL are third in the Western Conference with 44 points (12W-5L-8D).

