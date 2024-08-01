Bonjour! Olivier Giroud arrives at LAFC

"Hi guys. Happy to be in LA and I can't wait to see you," Giroud told supporters in a club video.

Olivier Giroud has formally arrived in Los Angeles, bringing the legendary French striker closer to his LAFC debut – potentially as soon as the Leagues Cup knockout stages.

Giroud signed with LAFC on May 14, reuniting him with longtime France teammate Hugo Lloris. He inked a Designated Player deal through 2025 with an option for 2026, joining as a free agent from Italian Serie A side AC Milan.

At club level, Giroud has 286 goals in 718 matches spanning AC Milan, Arsenal, Chelsea and more. He has won 13 trophies, highlighted by the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2021 UEFA Champions League.

Giroud is France's all-time leading scorer with 57 goals and has 137 appearances for Les Blues, trailing only Lilian Thuram and Lloris in the record books.