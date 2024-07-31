Columbus Crew to host Club América in 2024 Michelob Ultra Campeones Cup

Columbus Crew will chase more silverware when they host LIGA MX powerhouse Club América in the 2024 Michelob Ultra Campeones Cup on Sept. 25 at Lower.com Field (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ).

This is the sixth edition of the annual competition that pits the reigning MLS Cup champion against the reigning LIGA MX champion.

The Crew, MLS Cup 2023 winners over LAFC, are attempting to become the second team to win multiple Campeones Cup crowns after Tigres UANL achieved the feat last year. Columbus previously won the 2021 Campeones Cup, 2-0, over Cruz Azul.

Club América, who became the automatic Campeón de Campeones champion by winning both the 2023 Apertura and 2024 Clausura LIGA MX seasons, are seeking their first title after losing to Atlanta United, 3-2, in 2019.