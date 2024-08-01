DC United rout Santos Laguna with “complete performance” 

Star striker Christian Benteke kickstarted the scoring in the 28th minute and D.C. kept their foot on the gas with goals from Ted Ku-Dipietro and Cristian Dájome , adding up to a comfortable win over their LIGA MX competitor.

“I think this is, for the first time this season, the most complete performance that we had,” said head coach Troy Lesesne. “I think in the match we were on the front foot for large parts of the first half, we scored a great goal and then the challenge was how we are going to come out in the second half. Are we going to be a little bit passive and allow Santos back into the game? We didn't do that."

Wednesday’s dominant 3-0 win over Santos Laguna sent D.C. United back to the knockout round of Leagues Cup , and in the best form they’ve enjoyed all season.

"He's going to continue to put forward everything that he has in terms of his best effort and he's going to try to make the group better. I'm very thankful to be able to work with a player like him.”

“He's extremely dangerous in every single match … I've said this, and I'll say it time and again, he's the type of guy that you want on your team because no matter what the circumstances are, he's going to be a leader," said Lesesne.

In their last three competitive matches, D.C. have notched as many goals against their respective competitors. Benteke, their superstar, has scored in each of them to bounce back from a one-goal output in June.

Despite their 13th-place status in the Eastern Conference, D.C. rode into Leagues Cup on a four-match winning streak and have the belief they are set to be a contender in this year's tournament.

“The last four matches for us have been what the expectation is," said Lesesne. "And so it's not just about the results that we're getting. It's about the performances that the players are putting in. And so if we can continue to put that type of performance together and do it for 90 minutes, then I think we can we can go very far in this competition.”

As far as who they’ll face, it remains to be seen. The Round of 32 kicks off on Aug. 7. Lesesne and Co. are up for the challenge whether it be a foe familiar or new.

“I'm open to either opponent," said Lesesne. "To me, we're familiar with the teams in MLS so we know them a little bit better. But I think it's an experience for us that can make us better, playing against teams from Mexico. And that's what this competition is about.