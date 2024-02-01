Your Thursday Kickoff: An early look at the most exciting 2024 Leagues Cup groups

These three are all about the MLS matchups. Houston and RSL could be a matchup of two of the West’s best and most entertaining sides. Cincy and NYCFC could be an excellent matchup if NYCFC return to the kind of form we’ve come to expect. And LAFC and Vancouver seem like as sure a bet as any to fight for a top-four spot in the West this year. That doesn’t really mean all that much when you consider nothing is a sure thing in the West, but it does sound good right now.